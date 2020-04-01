coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Congressman Max Rose to deploy with National Guard to fight coronavirus

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Congressman Max Rose will deploy with the National Guard on Wednesday to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose, a combat veteran who represents Staten Island and part of Brooklyn, is a captain in the Army National Guard.

He will serve as an operations officer on Staten Island to help with the virus response efforts there.

Rose says he will be able to head back to Washington D.C. if he's needed to vote in Congress.

