Coronavirus News: Connecticut opens first rapid testing site

By Eyewitness News
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- There's hope of catching new cases earlier in Connecticut with the state's first rapid testing site.

Governor Ned Lamont was there as it opened in New Haven on Saturday at the former Gateway Community College campus.

The site has a capacity of up to 1,000 people a day. First responders will get priority.

Connecticut reported another 50 deaths on Saturday, raising the state total to nearly 1,100.

