Coronavirus News: 1st positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) involving a Connecticut resident was confirmed as positive by health officials Sunday.
The patient, a resident of Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at Danbury Hospital.
The person most likely became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during a recent trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to Connecticut.
This presumptive COVID-19 case is not related to the COVID-19 case involving a Danbury Hospital employee who is a resident of New York State that was announced on Friday, or the COVID-19 case involving a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and is also a New York State resident that was announced on Saturday.
This case is considered a presumptive positive case until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive contact tracing is being done on this case. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate. Risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is considered low for people who had contact with an individual who does not have COVID-19 and does not have symptoms. In other words, a contact of a contact is considered low risk.
The City of Bridgeport was notified today by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health regarding the second confirmed case of coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state.
The confirmed case involves a physician from New York State who rounded at Bridgeport Hospital, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6, 2020.
"As we discussed yesterday during our City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations briefing, the EOC and Department of Public Health Teams remain in continual contact with all local, regional, state and federal partners to ensure we have the most up to date information and strategies regarding this virus," Mayor Joseph Ganim said.
On Friday, in a separate case, a Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, had tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced.
The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital. She was notified that she may have come in contact with someone who already had coronavirus.
Connecticut has 42 cases that have tested negative, with 11 cases pending.
Right now, the state only has one kit to test with, which is good for 600 tests. They are requesting more kits, which should arrive early next week.
