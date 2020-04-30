coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 testing site set to open in Paterson

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents in one New Jersey city will soon have access to COVID-19 testing.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, who himself contracted and recovered from the novel coronavirus, announced Thursday that a testing site will be opening May 4 at the Barnert Subacute Rehabilitation Center lot located on East 32nd Street near Broadway.

The site, in partnership with Dr. Richard Afanonja, FastMed Urgent Care, and KeyToHealth.com Telemedicine, will provide positive/negative swab testing and telemedicine.

Earlier this month, Sayegh released a statement saying he doesn't know where he contracted the and that he was not suffering from a fever or cough.

He went on to say that despite efforts of social distancing over the last month, practicing good hygiene and even wearing a mask in public over the last week, he had "fallen prey" to the virus.

"I am a fighter and will continue to do my job on behalf of the City of Paterson," he said at the time. "I will keep you updated on my health as the days progress."

He self-quarantined at home.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
