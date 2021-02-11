coronavirus westchester county

'COVID angels' help Westchester Co. seniors book vaccination appointments

Coronavirus Update for New York
By
GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- Hundreds of volunteers dubbed "COVID angels" are helping senior citizens in Westchester County book vaccination appointments.

Loretta London of Tarrytown and her husband started making calls and navigating web sites for friends in January after having trouble securing appointments for themselves.

"We're both senior citizens and we realized that if we had a hard time there have to be many other people having a hard time," London said.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner has since recruited other volunteers.

"The volunteers are working extremely hard, they've made hundreds of calls, and are checking up on 3,000 Greenburgh seniors," Feiner said.

To date, 180 people have signed on to help.

Marvin Klein, 83, of White Plains has an appointment scheduled for March 13th, thanks to the "COVID angels."

"To me it's the greatest thing," Klein said. "I have two children and four grandchildren. I haven't seen them."

