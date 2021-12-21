coronavirus new york

Westchester Community College teacher accused of faking COVID-19 vaccine card to get job

By Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A former Westchester Community College assistant teacher was arraigned Tuesday on charges she altered a COVID-19 vaccination card to obtain a full-time position at the school.

Sonya Tarter Wilson, 50, of Mount Vernon, was charged on December 21, 2021, in Greenburgh Town Court with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety made the arrest following an investigation.

Authorities say that on November 9, 2021, at approximately 6:07 a.m., Wilson submitted a copy of a forged COVID-19 vaccination card, with her name and date of birth, in order to obtain permanent employment at Westchester Community College, which has a vaccination requirement.

When asked by the college for the original COVID-19 card, Wilson admitted that the oneshe submitted belonged to a family member and that she altered the information on it.

"The creation of fraudulent vaccination cards is a deceitful tactic that puts others at an increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. "Individuals with relevant information about anyone possessing or selling fake or altered COVID-19 vaccination cards are encouraged to contact my office."

Wilson is due back in Greenburgh Town Court on January 21, 2022.

Anyone with information on someone purchasing, in possession of, or selling fake or forged vaccination cards is urged to call the District Attorney's Office at (914) 995-TIPS.

