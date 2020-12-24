COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far

In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Operation Warp Speed official Gen. Gus Perna said states are administering doses at a "good pace" and are "immunizing quite a bit of people." But the chief science adviser for the U.S. vaccine push added that vaccinating people is going "slower than we thought it would be."
Data from the CDC says about 1 million doses had been administered as of Wednesday morning out of the 9.5 million doses delivered. However, Perna says there is a lag time in reporting the administration of shots.
The shipments are for vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech and Moderna.
COVID-19 reaches Antarctica, last untouched continent
The pandemic has finally reached every continent on Earth. Chilean authorities announced that at least 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus. So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases.
New study says pregnant women unlikely to transmit COVID to newborns
A new study found it's unlikely pregnant women can pass coronavirus to their newborns. Researchers from Harvard Medical School studied 127 pregnant women admitted to hospitals this year, 64 of whom tested positive for COVID -- but none of their babies did. The study found the virus is in respiratory fluids, but not the bloodstream or placenta. Doctors say more research is still needed.
NJ hits more than 100 daily deaths -- again
For the first time since the end of May, New Jersey reported more than 100 coronavirus deaths on back-to-back days, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. Also concerning, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by more than 100 each of the last two days. The state reported 4,919 new cases. The positivity rate on Saturday was 12.97%.
Frontline healthcare worker vaccination ramps up in New Jersey
The vaccination of frontline healthcare workers against COVID-19 is ramping up in New Jersey Wednesday. Governor Phil Murphy watched the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine being given to employees at a drive-thru site in front of Ocean Health Initiatives Center in Toms River. The center hopes to vaccinate 200 people after a trial run of more than 60 on Tuesday. After getting their vaccinations, the health care workers waited in a 15-minute observation area to make sure they did not suffer any adverse reactions.
NYC EMT dies from COVID-19, 27-year veteran is FDNY's 12th virus fatality
The same day New York City EMTs began getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the FDNY announced the death of a 27-year veteran EMT from the coronavirus. Evelyn Ford died Tuesday night at the age of 58. She served as citywide dispatcher, coordinating emergency medical response to large scale emergencies, including major fires and mass casualty incidents.
"One of the good people at EMS, one of the people who serves us, passed away," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Her name was Evelyn Ford. EMT, 27-year member of EMS. She went in 1994. She was working for emergency medical dispatch unit. Very, very sad, just now, as we get to turn the corner, the vaccine has finally arrived, we lose a good woman who has served us so well for so long."
New COVID quarantine compliance required for international and UK travelers visiting NYC
New York City announced some new regulations for travelers coming in from the United Kingdom, in response to news of a new variant of the coronavirus. Starting Wednesday, passengers traveling from the UK will receive a DOH Commissioner's Order to quarantine via certified mail. UK travelers will be personally served DOH Commissioner's Order to quarantine by the Sheriff's Office. The Travel Unit will door knock to ensure compliance of these orders.
"This is going to be the busiest travel time of the year when you think about all these days, up through New Year's intensive travel time," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We need people not to travel but if they do, we're going to be very, very stringent about the rules."
Letters to Santa reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
Writing letters to Santa is a tradition for children every year, but this year, those annual requests are taking on new meaning. Many of this season's letters reflect the reality of a year that was incredibly difficult for so many.
