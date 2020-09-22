coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, "We send our love to his family during this most difficult time."

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.

DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Oh, What a Night."

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which opened in 2005, tells the story of the band. The musical eventually won a Tony award for best musical, a Grammy Award for best cast album, and was made into a feature film.

RELATED: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a long battle with COVID-19, and messages of support are pouring in from around the world.


WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseymusic newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newscelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
NJ music students turn parking deck into rehearsal space
COVID Updates: US surpasses 200K coronavirus-related deaths
COVID News: Live entertainment industry fear another 'no event' season
COVID Updates: NY marks lowest 1-day death toll since start of pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in cases, city to ramp up testing
5 states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
MTA in peril as NYC subway crime rate spikes, ridership plummets
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Body found near Randall's Island, believed to be missing 5-year-old
NJ music students turn parking deck into rehearsal space
Subway artist captures 'moment in history we've never seen before'
Show More
Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote
COVID Updates: US surpasses 200K coronavirus-related deaths
NJ giving away 72,000 doses of Narcan to combat drug overdoses
Here are 12 local Bed Bath & Beyond stores slated to close this year
COVID-19 puts spotlight on NYC homelessness crisis
More TOP STORIES News