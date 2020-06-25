reopen ny

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine will impact local travelers returning home

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The travel quarantine announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will apply to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.

Right now travelers from eight states are required to quarantine for 14 days if they come to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas.

Washington was also on the list initially, but the state was removed Wednesday night after New York officials reviewed the state's data, saying, "There was a temporary discrepancy with Washington State's reporting, however, they have since corrected it and we have removed them from the list of states under travel advisory."

RELATED: How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work

The quarantine list is based on a formula. If the states have ten positive cases per 100,000 residents, or if 10 percent of their total population is infected, states can be added or taken off the list.

This is what has been predicted from the beginning, that there would be a rolling curve with different areas of the country being impacted at different times.

The question on many people's minds now is, how will this be enforced?

The three governors are relying on people to report others who violate the quarantine.

Gov. Cuomo says if you're caught in violation, you will face mandatory quarantine and thousands of dollars in fines.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down," the governor said. "We don't want to see it go up, because a lot of people come into this region, and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent but it would still be real."

And because of the high number of cases in the United States, the European Union is considering a temporary ban on American tourists.

The ban would also include those traveling from Brazil and Russia.

The E.U. issued a statement saying in part, "restrictions should remain in place for countries whose situation is worse than in the E.U."

When it comes to those wanting to travel to the Tri-State area after visiting any of the eight states currently on the quarantine list, the governors say there is a simple solution: get a test once returning to find out if you've been exposed.

