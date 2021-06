Coronavirus Vaccine: US vaccination rate drops, President Biden declares 'National Month of Action'

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Biden has declared June a "National Month of Action" for vaccinations.It comes as fewer people are getting the shots and the president is now one month away from his self-imposed July 4th deadline to get at least one dose of the vaccine in 70% of Americans.The U.S. vaccination rate went from 3.3 million doses a day to 1.1.million a day.So far, 12 states have already met the President's goal for July 4th.But 6 states are still far behind at less than 50%.The country is still averaging 383 COVID deaths a dayThe president announced free childcare at four of the nation's largest providers and some YMCA's to help parents while they get the vaccine or recover from side effects.If that's not enough millions more in cash prizes, free groceries, free flights, Xboxes and beer.New York City's COVID positivity rate has fallen again, to 0.81%. That is the lowest rolling 7-day average since the start of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. More encouraging numbers: since January of this year, new cases are down 95%; COVID positivity rates are down 91%; the city's hospitalization rate is down 86%; and hospitalizations are down 69%. NYC has administered 8,373,820 doses of vaccine since inoculations began.Signs continue across the Tri-State region that things are moving in the right direction amid efforts to end the pandemic. In New York City, the vaccination mega-site at the Javits Center will close to make way for the auto show. Mega-site shutdowns are starting even sooner in New Jersey, starting with the Meadowlands on Friday.In Hollywood, it was a mega opening for "A Quiet Place II" over the holiday weekend, and big bucks were spent to see "Cruella" as well. These are hopeful signs for a business that had to shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic.The first winners of Gov. Cuomo 'Get a Shot to Make Your Future' COVID-19 vaccine scholarship incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds were announced Wednesday. The winners are:- Jack Lucchesi, Victor, NY- Charlotte D'Agostino, Bronx, NY- Ariana Nasr, Bayside, NY- Adam Judson, Albany, NY- Jack McAuliffe, Chazy, NY- Hannah Lee, Westbury, NY- Chase French, Penfield, NY- Liam Burke, Westchester, NY- Peter Smith, Syracuse, NY- Bai Tang Jiang, Queens, NYThe raffle runs through July 17. Cuomo said 45,883 young adults had gotten their first shot since the incentive was announced.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Wednesday that 75.1% (3 in 4) of adult residents (18+) in Nassau County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. According to the State Department of Health, Nassau County has the highest percentage of adult residents (18+) with at least one vaccine dose among all New York State Counties with a population greater than 200,000. The NY statewide percentage for adults who've received at least one vaccine dose is 65.5%.The Javits Center will reopen with the New York International Auto Show on August 20-29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Tickets go on sale June 30. Cuomo says the goal is for the event to attract one million visitors, the same levels the event saw before the pandemic.Dr. Anthony Fauci was a regular on American televisions as the pandemic unfolded across the country and millions looked to the leading expert for insight and guidance on how to defeat the virus.He was fielding dozens of questions every day off screen too, answering emails from team members, former colleagues, old friends, reporters, producers, celebrities -- and sometimes strangers desperate for advice or looking to leave a note of "thanks."BuzzFeed News published more than 3,200 pages of emails from Fauci's inbox after obtaining correspondence spanning from January to June 2020, and The Washington Post published excerpts from more than 860 pages of emails during March and April 2020. CNN also obtained a number of emails from February, but many were heavily redacted.With close to 1,800 vaccination sites located across the state, New Jersey is now beginning to transition away from the mega-site model to the community-based model. The sites have delivered nearly two million doses and fully vaccinated more than 950,000 people.Final Prime doses: 5/26Final Booster doses: 6/18Final Prime doses: 5/29Final Booster doses: 6/19Final Prime doses: 6/4Final Booster doses: 6/24Final Prime doses: 7/1Final Booster doses: 7/23Final Prime doses: 6/23Final Booster doses: 7/16Final Prime doses: 6/26Final Booster doses: 7/17Final Prime doses: 6/20Final Booster doses: 6/20New York City will start offering in-school vaccinations to students at select locations starting Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. The shots for young people ages 12-17 will be available through mobile pop-up vaccine sites that will deployed to schools. The program will start at four schools in the Bronx and expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks, de Blasio said.Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, CNN reported. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December. To apply for full approval, the company needs to do a six-month follow-up.