Coronavirus vaccine mega-sites starting to close in New York and New Jersey

In New York City, the vaccination mega-site at the Javits Center will soon close its doors.
That's to make way for the New York International Auto Show on August 20-29.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement yesterday.
It will be the first post-pandemic event at Javits, which will soon see construction completed on its new north wing.
The governor says the addition makes the convention center 50 percent larger than it was, and he is hoping to pack in a million people for the auto show.
That's similar to pre-pandemic attendance numbers.
Meantime, the vaccination mega-site shutdowns are starting even sooner in New Jersey.
Workers at the Meadowlands will administer the site's final first doses on Friday and its final second doses three weeks from now.
As demand has dropped, all six state-run mega-sites in New Jersey will close this summer.
But Governor Phil Murphy says there are still about 1800 other places to get the shot across the Garden State.
"For the past five months, these sites have been the backbone of our overall vaccination effort as we built out and into every community across the state," Murphy said. "Combined, these sites have delivered nearly two million doses and fully vaccinated more than 954,000 individuals."
Murphy continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated.
ALSO READ: New York City updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question