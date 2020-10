Coronavirus Updates: Big reopening in NJ with mega mall, including theme parks

EMBED >More News Videos The theme parks inside the mall are reopening at 25% capacity.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The American Dream Mall is back in business.The New Jersey mega-mall is reopening its indoor amusement park, water park, ice rink and mini-golf arcade.Many retail stores, attractions and restaurants will remain closed, but several others will be open.To ensure safety, the theme park and the water park will be at 25% capacity, there will also be hand sanitizing stations and Plexiglas throughout the 3.3 million square foot property.John F. Kennedy Jr. School in Elmhurst, Queens, is the first public school in the city to close after reopening due to the exposure of two or more students or staff in multiple classrooms.The elementary school will remain closed until Oct. 13, and will reopen on Oct. 14.The average positivity rate in 20 New York zip codes increased to 6.5%, up a full point from Wednesday. Areas in Brooklyn and Rockland County saw the biggest increases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said."These 20 hot spots require full attention, effectiveness and action," the governor said.Parts of Brooklyn have an average positivity rate of 8%. In Rockland County, it's as high as 16%, but the sample size is smaller.Government officials say more than 1,000 residents are in COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine in Broome County, New York On Tuesday, Broome County Health Department issued a statement saying a number of positive COVID cases were found at restaurants in the area.Officials are asking anyone who may have been to Consol's Family Kitchen on Sept. 25, Jonathan's Restaurant on Sept. 23 or 24, and Storming Crab Seafood Restaurant on Sept. 27, to self-quarantine.Medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, said COVID-19 coronavirus is devastating generations of Hispanic families . Fauci said hospitalizations among Latinos were 359 per 100,000 compared to 78 in whites. Latinos represent 45 percent of deaths of people younger than 21, Fauci added.There are new concerns about how people are coping through the coronavirus crisis after a study found alcohol consumption is on the rise. Researchers found American adults have sharply increased their alcohol consumption. Experts with the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism say the results are a concerning look at how people are easing the pain and coping with isolation.Despite Governor Phil Murphy saying that the reopening of New Jersey's schools is going "smoothly," the state's health commissioner announced 11 outbreaks That means that there are two or more cases in 11 schools in the state that occurred as a result of contact at the school as determined by contact tracers.New York City's highly anticipated return of indoor dining began Wednesday. Restaurants across the city are now able to welcome customers back inside their establishments at 25% capacity. The decision was made early in September by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the reopening was made possible thanks to the compliance by New Yorkers. In addition to the 25% capacity limit, indoor dining resumes with the following safety measures required, as outlined by Mayor Bill de Blasio:--Temperatures check at front doors--Contact info for each party collected for Test & Trace Corps--Tables spaced six feet apart--Bar tops closed for seating--PPE and other protections for employeesSunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans is being postponed . The NFL said the game will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible, the NFL said.New York City had reported a big increase in the coronavirus daily positivity at 3% on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the daily number was back below 1% . In order to keep the numbers down, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that anyone spotted not wearing a mask will be offered one and reminded that it is required, and if they refuse they will be fined. He said "aggressive" enforcement is now underway, including 400 NYPD officers, 250 other enforcement officers and 300 members of the test and trace corps who will be out in the community providing masks and enforcing social distancing.New Jersey's gas tax is scheduled to rise nearly 10 cents per gallon Thursday, the second part of a double whammy of hikes for drivers in the Garden State. Toll increases took effect on Sunday, September 13, followed by the gas tax taking effect on October 1. The Department of Treasury says that lower fuel use trends, due in part to COVID-19, necessitated the increase in order to ensure funding to support the state's Transportation Trust Fund program."A cluster can be community spread tomorrow," Cuomo said in urging local governments to aggressively target coronavirus clusters in New York City , Rockland and Orange counties. Rockland County is dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases, with two zip codes at the top of the list of the highest positivity percentages in the state.As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker