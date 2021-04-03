Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Cornell University requires students to be vaccinated for fall classes

The Ivy League school made the announcement as it plans for in-person classes this fall.
The vaccine rule will apply to all Cornell campuses across New York.
The school will make exemptions for medical reasons and religious beliefs.
Rutgers University in New Jersey made a similar announcement last month.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Germany faces 'crisis of trust' amid pandemic
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Germany is enduring a "crisis of trust" and urged the country to "pull together" as it weathers a second Easter amid pandemic restrictions and dissatisfaction over the government's response. In the text of an address to be broadcast Saturday, Steinmeier conceded that "there have been mistakes" regarding testing, digital solutions and vaccinations.
California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge
Sports, theater and music fans will be able to take their seats again in California as the state's coronavirus cases plummet and vaccinations jump. After a year-long ban on most indoor seating, the state Friday set the stage for a literal stage-setting that could see resumption of NBA games and live entertainment performances in most counties beginning April 15.
UK regulator reports 30 clot cases linked to AstraZeneca jab
Britain's medicines regulator said it has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but stressed the benefits "continue to outweigh any risks." The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said the risk associated with this type of blood clot is "very small" and that the public should continue to take up the vaccine when offered it.
Beware of COVID vaccine survey scams, 7 On Your Side warns
With vaccines becoming more widespread, new scams connected to getting vaccinated are popping up. First, there are fake record cards being sold on the internet. The latest is phony vaccine surveys. These surveys lure you in with the promise of a prize or money at the end, but it's really just designed to trick you into handing over the keys to your identity and getting into your bank account.
Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?
It is possible to still spread the coronavirus after getting vaccinated. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus. The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, but even if vaccinated people don't get sick, they might still get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts think the vaccine would also curb the chances of those people spreading the virus.
"A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced," said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
