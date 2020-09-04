Coronavirus Live Updates: Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

"I look upon the Labor Day weekend really as a critical point," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert. "Are we going to go in the right direction and continue the momentum downward, or are we going to have to step back a bit as we start another surge?"
The landscape has improved in recent weeks, with the numbers headed in the right direction in hard-hit states like Florida, Arizona and Texas, but there are certain risk factors that could combine with Labor Day: Children are going back to school, university campuses are seeing soaring case counts, college football is starting, more businesses are open, and flu season is around the corner.
Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that total hospitalizations in New York continue to fall.
Today's update on the numbers:
Of the 93,395 tests reported yesterday, 864 were positive (0.92% of total).
Total hospitalizations fell to 428.
Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Gw2Ris5x3T
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday the state received 478 new positive COVID-19 test results and 7 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Hospitals in the state are caring for 466 patients that have tested positive or are awaiting test results.
Here are more of today's headlines:
No smoking inside indoor NJ casinos
Governor Phil Murphy said that he is taking administrative action to prohibit smoking in indoor casinos. "We've looked closely at the science and agree with the experts who have concluded that allowing smoking is too big a risk to take," Murphy said during a press conference on Friday.
4,000 students return for in-person learning in one NJ school district
Roughly 4,000 students returned to school in one New Jersey town for the first day of in-person classes Friday. The Lakewood School District is among 63 statewide offering full in-person instruction, though one of its schools was forced to delay its opening.
High School football now canceled in Connecticut
High school football in Connecticut has been canceled for the fall due to pandemic concerns. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference made the announcement Friday, saying the decision is in line with public health recommendations. The move reverses the conference's previous ruling, made last week, which said full-contact practices, including football, could begin September 21st. Other sports are being allowed to continue.
Indoor dining and movie theaters in NJ are back!
New Jersey takes another step forward Friday on its road to reopening. Movie theaters are permitted to reopen, and restaurants can seat customers indoors with restrictions. Governor Phil Murphy announced indoor dining can resume at 25 percent of maximum capacity and social distancing.
Priest, church staff member test positive
Parishioners at a church in Westchester County are being advised to self-quarantine after a priest and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Thursday. The priest and staff member work at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville. People who attended services there may need to quarantine.
Long Island teachers test positive
Two teachers on Long Island have tested positive for coronavirus just days before students return for in-person learning. One case involves a high school teacher from the Islip school district and the other case involves an elementary school teacher at Saint James Elementary in Smithtown.
In both cases, contact tracing was done and anyone who was exposed has been notified.
School on Long Island offers simultaneous in-person, remote learning
A school on Long Island has figured out how to offer simultaneous in-person and remote instruction.
Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale is utilizing a platform called BigBlueButton, which allows teachers in the classroom to interact with students at home. Kellenberg serves students in 6th through 12th grades.
Students, teachers make plea to delay start of New York City schools
Students, parents and educators made an impassioned plea during a City Council hearing to delay the reopening of NYC schools even later.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the start of the school year will be delayed amid the threat of a teacher strike, but now there is a call to delay the start even more.
As New Yorkers pack city parks, trash piles up
As New Yorkers pack city parks to escape the confines of their homes during the coronvirus pandemic, trash is piling up. But now, the Riverside Park Conservancy is stepping in to clean up and maintain Riverside Park -- and asking for help to do so.
'The Batman' shoot suspended
A member of production on "The Batman" has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols. Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
New York college sending students home for rest of fall semester
SUNY Oneonta is sending all students home for the rest of the fall semester after hundreds of coronavirus cases have been reported so far this school year. All in-person classes and activities for the rest of the semester are canceled after 389 students have tested positive for COVID since the semester started on Aug. 24.
Long Island, NY state extend summer season for beaches, parks, campgrounds
New York State Parks, Nassau County and Suffolk County joined with Discover Long Island Thursday to announce an extension of the 2020 summer season for man attractions, parks, pools, campgrounds and beaches in order to give Long Islanders a little bit more of glorious summer. The start of the season was delayed this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, making many feel as if the summer was cut short. But officials came together to say there will be plenty to do past Labor Day.
