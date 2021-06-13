Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Houston hospital can force workers to get vaccinated, judge rules

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Judge rules that Houston hospital can force workers to get vaccinated

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Last weekend it was reported that more than 100 employees at a Houston hospital had filed a lawsuit after they were ordered to get vaccinated.

A federal court judge has sided with Houston Methodist, saying that claims made by lawyers representing the employees were false.

The hospital mandated the workers get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

A district court judge added if the plaintiffs didn't get vaccinated, they jeopardized their own health and that of doctors, nurses, support staff and patients.

Virus infections are rising sharply in Moscow
The tally of new coronavirus infections in the Russian capital rose more than 1,000 from the previous day as Moscow heads into a week in which many businesses will be closed under a mayoral order. The national coronavirus taskforce said Sunday that 7,704 new infection cases were recorded, continuing a steep spike that has alarmed city officials. At the beginning of June, Moscow was recording about 2900 new cases a day.

Japanese airline begins vaccinating workers
Japanese airline All Nippon Airways has begun vaccinating its pilots and cabin attendants on international flights. That makes it one of the first companies to launch workplace vaccinations in Japan, one of the world's least-vaccinated nations. Japan is desperately pushing to accelerate the pace of inoculations before the Tokyo Olympics start in about 40 days.

Chinese city deploys fleet of drones to remind residents of COVID restrictions
A fleet of 60 drones has been deployed in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to keep people indoors and remind those going out to wear masks. China has largely stamped out cases of local COVID-19 transmission, but Guangzhou has seen a flare-up of the more infectious delta variant of the virus, initially discovered in India.

