Coronavirus Updates: No deaths in NYC from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday, no one died from the coronavirus in New York City.

"It should make us hopeful," Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "but we are far from taking a victory lap."


It's the first time since March that no COVID-related deaths have been reported in New York City in a 24-hour period.

The mayor also said that he's concerned to see the number of cases rising for people ages 20-29. He said that the city now wants anyone entering an indoor location to keep their mask on, even if they are able to maintain a six feet distance. He said that six feet may not be enough when in an enclosed space.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces that for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city has recorded no deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours.


NYC DAYCARE CENTERS REOPEN
As day cares reopen, enrollment is a fraction of what it was at most centers.

Students and of parents will be asked a series of questions -- such as is the student or family showing symptoms or have they traveled outside the U.S. in the last two weeks?

Students will also have their temperatures checked as they enter the facility and students over 2 years old will be reminded to wear masks and wash their hands.

Twenty-two branches of the New York Public Library system will reopen with grab-and-go service.

On Sunday, no one died from the coronavirus in New York City. The mayor also announced that 10 new testing centers would be opening in the Bronx.

UPTICK IN WESTFIELD, NJ
The mayor of Westfield, New Jersey, said an uptick in cases in the community is linked to people going to parties. Eleven cases announced Saturday were in the age group of 18-25.

Mayor Shelley Brindle said parents and families should reconsider hosting or attending graduation parties.


On Sunday, officials reported 19 new deaths and 349 new COVID cases.

CONNECTICUT
Connecticut is in a "very fortunate place" with the coronavirus, the state's epidemiologist says, as deaths have all but vanished and the state's transmission rate is among the lowest in the country.

Connecticut was seeing more than 100 coronavirus deaths a day in mid- to late-April, with a peak of 204 deaths on April 20.

But now businesses, including restaurants, have reopened across the state, and the state twice this week reported a daily death count of zero COVID-19 deaths.

