Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey tops 2,000 daily cases for 1st time since May

Murphy, who subsequently tested negative at least four times, announced 2,089 more positive cases. New Jersey reported 2,494 cases on May 6 and now has 13 straight days of more than 1,000 new positive tests.
"On the sobering side, 2,089 positive cases of COVID in New Jersey today, seven fatalities, again, over 1,000 people in our hospitals," he said. "We are still in the fight. Let there be no doubt about it. Let's get back to why we are here today."
Murphy said he has high anxiety amid the increase of cases in his state and that while he hasn't ruled out a statewide curfew for businesses, it's only under consideration "if we had to. I just hope we don't have to."
NYC rates dip, but mayor urges vigilance
Mayor Bill de Blasio says COVID positivity rates in New York City have declined since Thursday, but he says residents must still remain vigilant. The daily positivity rate is now 1.57% with a seven-day rolling average of 1.87%. The seven day average for reported cases is 514. The mayor says he wants New Yorker to avoid the new shutdowns seen in Europe and other parts of the country due to spikes in coronavirus cases. He is also urging against holiday travel and against Halloween gatherings this weekend.
Stamford rolls back reopening
In Connecticut, officials are very concerned over an alarming increase of coronavirus cases in the state. Stamford is rolling back its reopening to Phase 2 due to the spike of COVID-19 across in the region, meaning restaurants and personal service businesses can only operate at 50% capacity. Indoor religious gatherings are back to 25% capacity, and indoor performing arts theaters are once again closed. Stamford is on red alert, and the mayor says every indicator suggest the city is at the beginning of a second wave.
Governors across US warn about COVID-19 spike
There's a stern warning about the spike in COVID-19 cases from some governors across the United States Friday. Hospitalizations are on the rise coast-to-coast with at least 13 states seeing a record number of patients. Now, a new battle brewing in one of the hardest-hit areas. A judge in El Paso has ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses in the county, taking effect overnight. But the Texas attorney general says he may challenge the shutdown, claiming it violates the governor's executive order. In Wisconsin, hospitals are now two to six weeks away from running out of ICU beds, with 20% of hospitals saying they're facing critical staffing shortages. In Utah, the governor warns hospitals there are getting too full to function.
2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback
For the second time, a study testing an experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue in hospitalized patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients -- those who need intense oxygen treatment or breathing machines -- because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits. The study can continue to test the two-antibody drug combo in hospitalized patients who need little or no extra oxygen, the monitors said. Other studies in mild or moderately ill people also are continuing.
Open Storefronts Program begins, aims to help small businesses in NYC
There's some relief for small businesses across the five boroughs as NYC's Open Storefront's program begins Friday. Under the new program:
--Businesses can utilize the sidewalk directly in front of their storefront.
--Businesses on existing Open Streets: Restaurants can use curb lane directly in front of store.
--Businesses on the same street block can join together and apply for an Open Street.
Additionally, there must be an 8-foot path for pedestrians to safely walk by. For information on how to apply, visit nyc.gov/openstorefronts.
CDC makes grim prediction
The CDC predicts another 15,000 to 28,000 new deaths in the US over the next three weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. That would mean a total of 243,000 to 256,000 American lives lost by November 21, just a few days before the holiday. The CDC's prediction is based on a weekly ensemble forecast, an average of 47 different models.
Recovering COVID patients dealing with long-term effects find solace in online community
While many people recover from the coronavirus, some deal with the lingering effects of the virus for months after. These so-called long haulers are sharing information and giving each other support in an online community.
