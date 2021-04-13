Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Debate over how to stop virus surge in upper Midwest

Even though more than 20% of Americans are now fully vaccinated, infections are surging in some areas, especially Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is requesting more vaccines saying doubling down on distribution to achieve 70% herd immunity is the answer.
Instead, the CDC is sending Michigan a "surge team" to help FEMA with vaccinations, and the agency's director is calling for "stronger" restrictions in the state. Across the country, the daily case average is now at peak summer-surge levels, about 66,000 cases per day.
A new study says the UK variant, the now-dominant strain in the US, is more transmissible, but likely does not cause more severe disease.
U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after clotting cases
FDA and CDC recommending a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine after 6 cases of blood clots among women. The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," the CDC and FDA wrote in a joint statement. "This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
Putnam County J&J appointments getting Moderna
All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines Tuesday at the Putnam County Department of Health site have been canceled, and all individuals will be offered the Moderna vaccine. Individuals who were registered for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Garrison can register on-site for the Moderna vaccine or schedule their Moderna appointment online. Due to reports of an extremely rare adverse event after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide, effective immediately while the Federal vaccine planning panel reviews safety concerns.
J&J appointments at Javits Center will get Pfizer
The Javits Center in Manhattan says anyone with Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine appointments will get Pfizer instead.
"We are following the CDC announcement and will temporarily suspend distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We will offer Pfizer to anyone with Johnson & Johnson appointments," the Javits Center said in a statement.
NYC vaccine centers to reschedule appointments
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 234,000 people had been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in New York City. He says there are no reports to date of any blood clots in people given the J&J one-dose shot in the city. People who had appointments scheduled at city vaccination sites will have their appointments rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna shot.
NYC students opting-in
51,000 students have opted back into NYC public schools to finish out the school year. Students returning in all grades will return on April 26.
Sidelined last year due to COVID, the Met Gala is returning -- twice
The Met Gala is coming back. Actually, twice. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity - canceled last year because of the pandemic - will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May.
FEMA accepting applications for up to $9K for COVID-19 funeral expenses
Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The agency launched on Monday a hotline -- 844-684-6333 -- to apply for up to $9,000 in assistance per burial, CNN reported.
Quarantunes marks 1st anniversary by lighting up Broadway theater in Times Square
The lights went back on in The New Amsterdam Theater in New York City Sunday evening to help those on Broadway who have been out of work for more than a year, as Richard and Demi Weitz capped a year spent raising a fortune for charity with their invitation-only Quarantunes series on Zoom.
New York graduation guidance
Gov. Cuomo released guidance for graduation ceremonies in New York starting May 1.
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID-19, Paula Abdul to sub on 'American Idol'
The first live show of the 'American Idol' season will go on without one of the three celebrity judges.
Country superstar Luke Bryan is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. He tweeted that he is doing well, resting in quarantine at home, and looks forward to being back soon.
Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says
Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6.
Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick. Her husband tested positive for COVID on April 1, she says. Now he is in critical condition and is being treated for pneumonia as well.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
