Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Skepticism about getting vaccine high among Republican men

The White House is becoming increasingly alarmed about vaccine hesitancy, especially among Republican men.
Despite former President Donald Trump admitting that he himself had received a dose of the vaccine in January, attendees at a recent Conservative rally were generally wary of an ulterior motive.
According to recent statistics, about 100 million people in the U.S have been vaccinated.
EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
The European Union's executive arm is increasing its pressure on pharmaceutical companies to speed up their vaccine delivery to the continent as virus numbers are rising again in many member countries. The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn't quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.
LA mayor criticizes state over vaccination rules
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says a lot of pandemic deaths could have been prevented in California if the state had focused earlier on vaccinating people in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. Garcetti also said Friday the federal and state governments haven't given local officials like him enough freedom to inoculate who they feel are most at risk. Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom are fellow Democrats and close friends. And while the mayor didn't name Newsom, his comments ultimately are criticism of the governor and his initial tightly constrained approach to vaccinating residents by age and profession. Newsom has since pivoted and set aside 40% of all doses for people in the state's poorest areas.
Royal Caribbean to resume service in June
It will soon be full steam ahead for one of the world's top cruise lines. Royal Caribbean and celebrity cruises will resume service from the Bahamas on June 12. COVID vaccines for all adult passengers and crew members will be a requirement.
A return to sailing date in U.S. waters and whether vaccines will be mandated on vessels departing from U.S. shores have not yet been made clear.
Indoor dining capacity raised to 50% for NYC, 75% for NY state
Indoor dining capacity has increased to 50% in New York City and 75% across the rest of the state as COVID restrictions continue to ease. Ten mass vaccination sites are also opening across the state Friday, including three on Long Island. The final yellow zone restrictions and cluster will be lifted as of March 22, when remaining indoor fitness classes -- primarily in New York City -- will also reopen with restrictions. They will be subject to the same safety protocols that have been in place all across the state including, 33% capacity limits, masks, social distancing, and equipment cleaning.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
