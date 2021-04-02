Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Vaccines will eventually outpace strands, officials say

Health experts tell ABC News vaccines will eventually outpace the multiplying strands.
However, right now, the numbers are trending in the wrong direction.
Cases are up 17% in the last two weeks nationwide with hospitalizations increasing in 20 states.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC officials warn against large Easter gatherings
This Easter weekend, New York City officials are warning residents to remain vigilant against the coronavirus. Good Friday celebrations were being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown this year, unlike last year when the city was shut down. Still, officials say if you do have a holiday gathering, keep it small and keep it outside. Health officials remind residents to wear snug fitting face coverings and keep their distance, even if you've been vaccinated.
Mets Opening Day game postponed
The New York Mets season opener at Washington has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns. The Nationals issued a statement saying "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization" was the reason for scrapping Thursday night's game at Nationals Park. The game has not yet been rescheduled.
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the companies said Thursday. The companies can now seek full FDA approval for their vaccine. It's the first look at how long protection for a coronavirus vaccine lasts, and while six months is a modest target, it's longer than the 90 days of protection been the best estimate offered to date. The vaccine remains more than 91% effective against disease with any symptoms for six months, the companies said. And it appeared to be fully effective against the worrying B.1.351 variant of the virus, which is the dominant strain circulating in South Africa and which researchers feared had evolved to evade the protection of vaccines, the companies said.
Can I still transmit coronavirus after getting COVID vaccine?
It is possible to still spread the coronavirus after getting vaccinated. Experts say the risk is low, but are still studying how well the shots blunt the spread of the virus. The current vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, but even if vaccinated people don't get sick, they might still get infected without showing any symptoms. Experts think the vaccine would also curb the chances of those people spreading the virus.
"A vaccinated person controls the virus better, so the chances of transmitting will be greatly reduced," said Dr. Robert Gallo a virus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Company at heart of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine woes has series of citations
The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard an unknown amount of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems. Emergent BioSolutions, a little-known company at the center of the vaccine supply chain, was a key to Johnson & Johnson's plan to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the end of May. But the company has been cited repeatedly by the Food and Drug Administration for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act. The records cover inspections at Emergent facilities since 2017.
Governor's Island to reopen May 1
Governors Island will reopen for visitors May 1. Last year's opening was delayed because of COVID, but this year, the city is opening the island on time, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. Also for the first time, the Governor's Island ferries will have two stops in Brooklyn for service.
- Pier 6 (Brooklyn Bridge Park)
- Atlantic Basin (Red Hook)
Ferry rides will be free for NYCHA residents, seniors, children, IDNYC holders, current and former military personnel, and select community organizations.
Pace University full return in fall
Pace University is planning a full return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, with fully in-person classes, activities, and events at all three of its campuses: Lower Manhattan, White Plains, and Pleasantville.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
