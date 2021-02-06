Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: New Orleans closing all bars during Mardi Gras

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year's Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans will be very different from previous years.

City leaders ordered the closure of all indoor and outdoor bars in the Big Easy and they banned drinks 'to-go."

The rules go into effect on Friday and last through Fat Tuesday.

The mayor also described large crowds seen on bourbon street last weekend as "unacceptable."

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Officials call for mass vaccination site on Long Island
Some Long Island legislators want the state to open a mass vaccination site at the Nassau Coliseum. Most are Republican lawmakers who believe a mega vaccination site on the island will go a long way in alleviating complaints from residents that they're unable to make an appointment. Their lobbying effort extends to County Executive Laura Curran.
2,500 Nassau County teachers will be vaccinated by the end of this week, but for others it hasn't been that easy.

NYC indoor dining to reopen earlier?
Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering loosening indoor dining restrictions in New York City beginning Friday instead of next Sunday. The reason why? So people can enjoy eating out for all of Valentine's Day weekend. He'll revisit the idea on Monday.

Vaccine appointment tips for seniors
The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage. But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

