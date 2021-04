Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Rate of vaccinations slowing down in US, CDC says

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The United States is at a critical crossroads in the effort to vaccinate Americans and reach herd immunity.The White House says some 200 million citizens have gotten at least one dose of a COVID shot.However, the CDC says the rate of vaccinations is slowing down, even though hospitalizations and infections are ticking up in parts of the country.Some vaccination sites in Texas and Florida that once had long lines are now a virtual ghost town.Vaccination numbers have been falling for about the last 9 days.Last week the US was averaging about 3.35 million shots a day and now the average is just over 3 million.New York City's school bus fleet will be all-electric by 2035, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The effort will start with the introduction of 75 electric school buses within years, the mayor said.Jersey City public schools have announced a return to the classroom , despite a recent robocall to parents that said in-person learning would be delayed till September.On Wednesday, a statement from Superintendent Franklin Walker on the Jersey City Public Schools website announced that in-person learning would begin Thursday, April 29, for Pre-K to 3rd Grade students whose parents selected the hybrid model.St. John's University joins a growing list of colleges and universities that will require all students to be vaccinated before arriving on campus in the Fall 2021 semester.In a University-wide message Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P. President of St. John's University encouraged students to get vaccinated before arriving on campus for the Fall, 2021 semester.Exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement will be made for students with proof of a documented medical condition or due to religious beliefs.New York State's only coronavirus field hospital based on Staten Island is ceasing operations on Wednesday. The closure reflects a decline in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization in New York City as half of the country is reporting a rise in cases.For the first time in five months, Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) has dropped below 100 cases, which trigged the reactivation of the COVID-19 field hospital on November 24, 2020.The 250-bed site acted as a pressure release valve as SIUH neared capacity in a borough of nearly 500,000 residents and only three hospitals.City Winery will be going to a vaccination-only policy for live entertainment shows starting May 1st. Through using the CLEAR Health App, concertgoers can upload their vaccination cards and show their pass upon admission.Starting Friday, New Yorkers 60 years of age and older will be able to walk into any mass vaccination site in New York and receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment , Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.There are 16 mass vaccination sites across New York state.After a year of isolation and strict measures to avoid Covid-19, cities across the country are slowly beginning to reopen. Many are starting to experience what medical experts are calling "re-entry anxiety." With more and more people getting vaccinated, many are starting to feel comfortable being out in public places with others. But there are still many others who don't feel comfortable at all.The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world's countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.The United States hasn't had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.Store shelves at pharmacies across the county will soon be filled with affordable, quick, at-home coronavirus test kits BinaxNOW, a rapid COVID test made by Abbott Laboratories, was shipped Monday to major pharmaceutical chains, including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, to be sold over the counter. The tests will be sold in two-count packs for $23.99.As the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony approaches, more details are emerging about the measures being taken to keep attendees safe in the midst of the pandemic.This year, the base of the show won't be the ceremony's usual home, the Dolby Theatre (though the Dolby is still a key location), but Union Station, the railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.According to a report from Variety, the Academy is not asking attendees to wear face masks while they're in front of the camera. Academy representatives and nominees reportedly discussed it during a Zoom meeting Monday.Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine . These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us.