Coronavirus News: Show love on Thanksgiving by not seeing family, Cuomo says

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering some personal advice for all New Yorkers on Thanksgiving: Don't be a turkey.

On Wednesday, Cuomo warned that his personal theory is there will be a "tremendous spike" of coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving.

He said this is not based on scientific data, but it is his personal theory.

"Why? Because Thanksgiving is a holiday and people come together. And if you do not have a real fear about COVID you're going to come together," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said it's going to happen and it's going to happen because it's human behavior.

He said he has had several conversations with his mother about getting together for the holiday.

"Your family sounds safe doesn't it, your home sounds safe, your dining room table for thanksgiving sounds safe, this is a safe environment, I'll be safe - no you won't be safe. It's an illusion," Cuomo said.

The governor maintains that it's a dangerous situation because family members could still infect other family members and it's human behavior.

He said he hears it within his own family.

"You don't want to be the turkey on Thanksgiving," Cuomo said. "You know what love is on Thanksgiving? I love you so much and I'm so thankful for you that I'm not going to see you. That's how you show me you love me. I'm not going to see you - that's how much I love you."

