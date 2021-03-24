coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Mayor de Blasio to announce 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the same day that a new opt-in program begins for pre-school and elementary students in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a major expansion of city's 3-K program.

The mayor and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter were at a Brooklyn school to announce the expansion of the pre-school program, planned for the 2021-22 school year.

The program currently serves about 23,500 students across 12 school districts.

It will expand to an additional 16,500 youngsters and all 32 of the city's community school districts by the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The announcement came on the same day a new opt-in period began for parents of preschool and elementary students.

This is an opportunity the city initially told parents they would not have: to once again opt their children in for in-person learning.

The new opt-in period runs through the next two weeks, ending on April 7th.

It comes after the CDC released new guidelines saying students need to be socially distanced in the classroom by 3 feet rather than 6 feet, providing more room for in-person learning.

Teachers' unions are not happy with the announcement.

RELATED: More NYC students can opt into in-person learning, de Blasio says
EMBED More News Videos

The city will announce a plan soon to allow more students to opt-in to in-person learning starting next week.



The United Federation of Teachers said it is still unpacking the new guidance, while the American Federation of Teachers says this new strategy will require more testing, ventilation and cleaning.

"Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing," said AFT President Randi Weingarten.
"Moreover, they were not conducted in our nation's highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, remains enthusiastic.



"Now we have the CDC saying even further, we can bring back more kids to our schools," he said. "And in fact, what our healthcare leaders always say... that's in the interest of the health of our children and our families - mental health, physical health - to get them back into school."

The mayor has also announced city workers will start returning to their offices on May 3rd.

He made that announcement after critiquing Governor Cuomo for reopening businesses like fitness classes too quickly.

RELATED | Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book
EMBED More News Videos

The United States' top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at NYC hospital
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
NY expands vaccine eligibility as state crosses grim milestone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter's body recovered after deadly Spring Valley fire
Watch: Trashcan explodes in Times Square Subway Station
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft to file racial profiling lawsuit
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Your stimulus and tax refund questions answered by 7 On Your Side
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Damp and cooler
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NYPD releases video of shooting in Bronx
Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at NYC hospital
New Yorkers spot rare pair of dolphins in East River
More TOP STORIES News