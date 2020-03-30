Coronavirus News: The Diabetes Foundation mailing emergency kits to people with diabetes during coronavirus pandemic

"People living with diabetes are more vulnerable as the disease may make complications more likely. The Diabetes Foundation is trying to make sure that with these kits people are able to stay home and don't need to go into public places," said Ginine Cilenti, Executive Director of the Diabetes Foundation.
Depending on the needs of the person, they can receive one of two types of kits. The first kit is a backup supply which includes: the glucometer, test strips, snacks and juices, and the second kit is for people who take insulin, and that kit includes: syringes, pen needles, and alcohol swabs.
"This is what the organization is all about. We've always been about proactively providing people with the resources they need," said Cilenti.
To apply for an emergency kit, you can email advocate@diabetesfoundationinc.org or contact the Diabetes Foundation for more information.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus