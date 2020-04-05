Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Dr. Jennifer Ashton and James O'Neill on Up Close with Bill Ritter

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton and NYC's new medical supply czar join Bill Ritter on this week's edition of Up Close.

Segment 2:
Bill Ritter speaks with former Police Commissioner James O'Neill about his new role.



Segment 3:
Bill Ritter speaks about James Goodrich, a neurosurgeon, who has died from COVID-19.



More TOP STORIES News