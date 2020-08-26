Reopening New Jersey: Families feel 'safe' with one New Jersey school's protocols

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6380620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- As public schools across the nation struggle with in-school learning versus at home learning, many private schools are determined to go to an "all-in school" model during the coronavirus pandemic.It reportedly has led to a surge of enrollments at those schools as some parents seek a return of normalcy.One such school in New Jersey showed Eyewitness News the safety measures they have put in place.When summer camp ends and school begins on September 9 at Apple Montessori Schools, some kids will be headed back inside classrooms five days a week."Our kids will be safe here," parent Vamshi Srikan said. "And they're taking enough measures to ensure kids are social distancing."The schools shut down back in March, converting to all-virtual learning. In that time, Apple Montessori began planning for its safe summer camp season."We're going to be following the same protocols in the fall," owner Joanne Mooney said.There were no issues during camp, so they are turning their focus to five day in-class instruction after hearing from some parents who say they and their kids are ready.Parent Preethi Mouli says their family was skeptical at first, but the school had an orientation and saw the staggered drop-offs and pickups.All Montessori schools in New Jersey will offer all-virtual or five days. They had success with camp, so many of the protocols they used to make it a success will be used for the school year.With five days a week at school classes offered, Apple Montessori now has a waiting list.