Coronavirus News: Family, neighbor of Westchester COVID-19 patient test positive

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The wife, 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter and neighbor of a Westchester man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have also all tested positive. That makes six positive cases in New York state.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the additional cases at a press conference on Wednesday morning. The governor said the neighbor is the person who drove the infected man to the hospital, therefore he was in an enclosed space with the man.
"We have unfortunately received news this morning that our student has tested positive for COVID-19," Yeshiva University said in a statement on its website. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as well as to all those affected."
WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefing on latest coronavirus cases in New York
In addition, New York Law School is closed Wednesday for cleaning after a student came in contact with the Westchester coronavirus patient, who is a lawyer in Manhattan.
The Westchester County cases are suspected to be from "community spread."
The New Rochelle man in his 50s with an underlying respiratory illness is hospitalized in severe condition at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Washington Heights, the New York City Health Department said.
Initial review of his travel does not suggest any direct connection to China or any country on the watch list. He did travel to Miami and Israel during the past few months, but not during the two week incubation period.
He returned to Westchester some time ago and started showing serious symptoms last week. Officials say he had respiratory issues for the last month, became they more pronounced in the last couple of days.
The wife, children, and neighbor are all isolated in their homes. The 14-year-old girl is a student at SAR Academy in Riverdale.
Yeshiva University announced the son tested positive on Wednesday.
Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck, Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, and alanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy and SAR High School in Riverdale, Bronx are all closed. The schools are associated with the Westchester County cases.
Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, where the patients are congregants, has been ordered to suspend services for the foreseeable future. Some congregants have been ordered to self-quarantine due to possible exposure.
The governor said two families in Buffalo who recently returned from Italy tested negative for the virus.
Cuomo signed a bill Monday to direct $40 million to help the state hire more staffers and buy equipment to help respond to coronavirus. The legislation also gives the governor the authority to declare a statewide disaster emergency for an urgent disease outbreak and temporarily suspend state and local laws and regulations to cope with it.
State University of New York schools plan to send home students who are studying abroad in five counties with high prevalence of the virus, according to the governor's office.
Cuomo said the state public health laboratory is teaming up with hospitals with a goal of ensuring the state can handle up to 1,000 coronavirus tests per day.
He also said New York will institute a new cleaning protocol at schools and in the public transportation system.
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
