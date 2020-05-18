Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo takes COVID-19 test during briefing, tests negative

"There's no reason why you should not get the test," he said. "You don't even have to be New York tough to take that test."
Cuomo said he wasn't in any pain nor was he in discomfort.
On Monday, he announced that he got his results back and his test was negative.
Governor Cuomo said the state went from 1,000 tests per day in late February to currently 40,000 tests per day.
"This is a very big advantage for us, because testing originally was used to control the virus," Cuomo said. "Now testing is going to be helpful in monitoring the virus."
Per capita, Cuomo said New York state has been testing more than other countries and doubled the national average.
The governor also announced the state has partnered with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across the state -- each site able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.
In New York state, Cuomo said there are 700-plus testing sites.
"The new problem is we have more sites and more testing capacity," he said. "Now we have more testing capacity and more sites than we're using."
Cuomo said the drive-in sites have the ability to do 15,000 tests per day, but they're doing about 5,000 per day.
"The more tests, the better for the state," he said. "The better for society, the better for you."
Cuomo also provided a guideline for those interested in getting tested:
- Any individual who has COVID-19 symptoms
- Any individual who has contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19
- Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine
- Any individual who is employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker, first responder
- Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working
- Any individual who would return to workplace in Phase 1
