Reopening New Jersey: Halloween is a go, Murphy says

The health department advises everyone to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. A costume mask dodes not count because it does not provide the necessary level of protection.
The guidance also strongly encourages instead of placing treats directly in the bags of trick or treaters or having communal bowls wherehands would have to reach into, that the treats be arranged in such a way they can be quickly and safely accessed without multiple pieces being touched.
However, if you are handing out candy please limit interaction or contact with trick or treaters wear a mask when individuals come to the door and regularly wash your hands and he can be given out to be commercially packaged and non perishable.
All Halloween activities should be outdoors as the biggest threat of spread is indoors, officials said.
Follow the outdoor gatherings limitations in effect at the time and design the event in a long line rather than a circle to ensure social and physical distancing. Cnsider having a sign times or multiple shifts to minimize crowding.
Guidance will soon be released on hay rides and corn mazes.
"We know that for communities Halloween is a real tradition and we want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy Halloween but went want everyone to do it safely and responsibly," Governor Murphy said.
As a reminder, no one should participate in these activities, if they are a household member, have a known exposure to COVID-19 have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not yet met the criteria for discontinuing isolation, or were told to quarantine.
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: