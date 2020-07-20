face mask

Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask

DUBLIN, Ireland -- A doctor based in Dublin, Ireland, has debunked the idea that a face mask lowers oxygen levels. In fact, he's shown that even wearing several has no effect.

This video shows Maitiu O Tuathail putting six masks on his face while recording his blood oxygen saturation levels.

As he puts on mask after mask, the meter shows a steady, and healthy, 98-99 percent.

READ ALSO: New video studies COVID-19 spread with and without face coverings

O Tuathail posted the video on Twitter to address the misconception that face masks negatively affect oxygen levels.

He said he was being asked this regularly by patients, who were citing misinformation they had found on social media.

READ ALSO: MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in
