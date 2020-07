Reopening New Jersey: Hoboken sees 2-day spike in COVID-19 cases; patients traveled to hot spots

EMBED >More News Videos It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Hoboken officials announced Saturday a two-day spike in cases, the highest since mid-May.Six cases were confirmed on Thursday and seven on Friday.Mayor Ravinder Bhalla confirmed all 13 cases were those who traveled to states with alarming COVID-19 rates and on New Jersey's travel advisory quarantine list He said those states included Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.Officials say all 13 cases are under the age of 45, with the majority between 20 and 35 who have attended both outdoor and indoor gatherings.Bhalla said some tested positive with no symptoms.Hoboken's positive tests results had been below two percent until the end of June.