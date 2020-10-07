coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Howell closes 16 town parks due to COVID-19 uptick

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Howell, in Monmouth County, announced it is closing its 16 town parks citing an uptick in coronavirus case.

Victor Cook, the Officer of Emergency Management Coordinator, said in a memo,
"This is due to the recent uptick in COVID cases combined with the large number of complaints being received that the parks are filled to capacity, with users not social distancing and with most individuals not adhering to the Executive Order 107 and not wearing mask."

Any person found not adhering to this closing, could face a fine.

The closures will remain in effect until further notice.

