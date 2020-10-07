Coronavirus News: Howell closes 16 town parks due to COVID-19 uptick

Victor Cook, the Officer of Emergency Management Coordinator, said in a memo,
"This is due to the recent uptick in COVID cases combined with the large number of complaints being received that the parks are filled to capacity, with users not social distancing and with most individuals not adhering to the Executive Order 107 and not wearing mask."
Any person found not adhering to this closing, could face a fine.
The closures will remain in effect until further notice.
