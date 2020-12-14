Indoor dining ends in New York City as winter storm approaches

The demands on restaurants with a winter storm coming this week have some calling this an endless nightmare, and saying it's impossible to survive.
Indoor dining ended in the city as of 10 p.m. Sunday. Now restaurants are only allowed outdoor seating and takeout, but with storms headed our way it's not likely anyone will be dining outside.
The city has come up with some terminology restaurants must pay close attention to.
A Winter Operations Advisory is expected to be enacted if there is:
- Under an inch of accumulation
- Roadway dining can continue
But a snow alert, which may be possibly later this week, goes into effect if:
- There is over an inch of accumulation
- Roadway dining must close
- Entire structure must be broken down if over 12" forecast
A new survey of 6,000 restaurants from New York State Restaurant Association says 50% of the state's restaurants will not survive the next six months without government help. Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo says a total shutdown may be possible in the next month.
