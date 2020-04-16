Coronavirus News: Long Island police sergeant of almost 20 years dies of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SANDS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A police sergeant at a small town in Long Island lost his battle to coronavirus just months before celebrating his 20th year with the department.The quiet community of Sands Point, with just 20 police officers, has never had a line of duty death until the passing of 52-year-old Sgt. Joseph Spinosa on Wednesday due to COVID-19.Spinosa would have commemorated 20 years with the department this September.The police sergeant was from Hicksville and leaves behind his 78-year-old mother, with whom he lived.Police Chief Thomas Ruehle says there is a bunting outside of the police department in Spinosa's honor.