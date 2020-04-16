coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island police sergeant of almost 20 years dies of COVID-19

SANDS POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A police sergeant at a small town in Long Island lost his battle to coronavirus just months before celebrating his 20th year with the department.

The quiet community of Sands Point, with just 20 police officers, has never had a line of duty death until the passing of 52-year-old Sgt. Joseph Spinosa on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Spinosa would have commemorated 20 years with the department this September.

The police sergeant was from Hicksville and leaves behind his 78-year-old mother, with whom he lived.

Police Chief Thomas Ruehle says there is a bunting outside of the police department in Spinosa's honor.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysands pointcoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandcoronavirus deathshealth carepolice officer
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Mom meets baby after delivering while in coma from COVID-19
LI chefs, restaurant workers join together to help during crisis
Belmont Stakes could still go on this year after season delayed
LI non-profit offers unlimited free laundry for health-care workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Pause extended until May 15
'Horrific' death toll at NJ nursing home
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
NJ schools closed until May 15 as toll rises
No pools: NYC details budget cuts amid $7.4B loss in tax revenue
Show More
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
Medical pot smokers advised to seek alternatives during pandemic
Couple stranded in US with kids in Vietnam during pandemic
NYPD detective who battled 9/11-related cancer dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News