Coronavirus News: Long Island police sergeant of almost 20 years dies of COVID-19

The quiet community of Sands Point, with just 20 police officers, has never had a line of duty death until the passing of 52-year-old Sgt. Joseph Spinosa on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Spinosa would have commemorated 20 years with the department this September.
The police sergeant was from Hicksville and leaves behind his 78-year-old mother, with whom he lived.
Police Chief Thomas Ruehle says there is a bunting outside of the police department in Spinosa's honor.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus