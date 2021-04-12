coronavirus new york city

Lights back on at Broadway theater to celebrate $22 million raised for COVID relief

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On Sunday, the lights went back on at a Broadway theater to celebrate the first anniversary of a fundraising effort that has raised more than $22 million to help people cope with the devastation caused by the pandemic.

It is called 'Quarantunes' - hosted by Hollywood agent Richard Weitz and his daughter, Demi.



They have raised money on zoom from their kitchen table in Los Angeles, but Sunday they zoomed live from the stage of the New Amsterdam Theater on 42nd Street in Midtown.

The money raised on the zoom call benefits 'Broadway Care - Equity Fights AIDS,' and this anniversary edition of Quarantunes is the third such event staged by the father-daughter team.

