Coronavirus News: Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks

Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The loss of jobs and income is showing up in the economy in so many ways.

A line at a Queens food pantry stretched for 8 blocks on Wednesday.

At one of the hardest-hit communities, in Corona, a food pantry at Elmcor, located on Northern Boulevard opens at noon on Wednesdays and goes until 4 p.m., or until they run out of food. Last week, they served at least 540 families.

Labor unions, immigrant advocates and New York City Councilmember Francisco Moya worked together to deliver groceries to immigrant day laborers in Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona.

While COVID-19 keeps construction, sites shuttered and may workers at home, their families struggle financially because of lost income and exclusion from government aid.

"For undocumented workers with no safety net or union protections, the job loss that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic has meant immediate food insecurity for workers and their families, while those who continue working as essential workers are at high risk of exposure," said Manuel Castro, Executive Director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE).

