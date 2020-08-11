List: 38 more NYC, NY bars have liquor licenses suspended over coronavirus violations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6321758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on the nurses who came to NYC during the height of the pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 38 additional bars in New York City and on Long Island after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related executive orders.Over the last week, the state's multi-agency task force - led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority - has conducted 6,887 compliance checks, observing violations at 162 establishments.Officials say businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license."Thanks to New Yorkers' hard work, we have achieved - and maintained - one of the lowest infection rates in the country, but now is not the time to let our guard downm," Cuomo said. "We will not allow a handful of bad actors or reckless businesses to halt or reverse New York's progress. This is about enforcement, and while state investigators are working tirelessly to enforce compliance, local governments must step up and do their jobs."State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, "The task force has been hard at work to protect the public's health and will continue to hold these establishments, who think they are above the law and immune to this pandemic, accountable for endangering the lives of New Yorkers."Bronx - 7Brooklyn - 6Manhattan - 12Queens - 10Staten Island - 2Nassau - 1Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge.On August 10, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed alcohol sold without food at four separate tables outside the restaurant, in violation of the food requirement guidelines implemented to prevent congregations and mingling that have led to spikes of COVID-19 cases in other states.On August 10, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed alcohol sold without food at three separate tables outside the restaurant, in violation of the food requirement guidelines. Two patrons - including one signing karaoke - were observed standing and drinking without facial coverings. A member of the wait staff was also observed without a facial covering. The business is a repeat offender, with investigators observing patrons drinking and congregating outside the premises past the 11 p.m. NYC curfew for outside dining on July 25th. Investigators also found four employees without facial coverings and the kitchen closed.On August 9, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least a dozen patrons without facial coverings standing in groups in front of the restaurant, in close proximity to patrons seated at tables. One patron was observed drinking inside the premises, in violation of the indoor dining restrictions in effect since March 16, 2020 and pursuant to clear SLA and DOH Guidance. Investigators also documented two employees not wearing facial coverings.On August 9, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eleven patrons eating and consuming alcohol, many of them shoulder to shoulder, inside the premises in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020. After initially claiming they were all employees, the manager admitted that they were really patrons when none were able to provide any proof of their employment.On August 8, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force and officers with the NYPD observed a DJ playing extremely loud music outside the restaurant, in violation of licensee-agreed stipulations on noise, creating a nightclub atmosphere with fifteen patrons drinking and congregating directly in front of the premises. Investigators documented two members of the kitchen staff and two patrons inside the restaurant without facial coverings. The establishment was also found selling hookah illegally, including nicotine hookah which is prohibited even with a valid hookah permit.On August, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed fifteen patrons standing, congregating and mingling directly outside bar while consuming alcohol, ignoring social distancing guidelines and not wearing facial coverings.On August 9, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed ten patrons drinking and congregating directly in front of the premises without facial coverings at around 12:50 a.m., well past the 11:00 p.m. curfew for outside dining in New York City. Multiple employees were also observed without facial coverings, with the restaurant's manager telling investigators he is unable to control the crowds. The manager also admitted to selling hookah without a permit and the premises was found in violation of NYC DOT outdoor guidelines for blocking the sidewalk.On August 8, investigators warned this establishment that patrons are not allowed to stand and consume alcohol outside the premises. Later that evening, investigators from the multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons standing and drinking in the establishment's outdoor area, ignoring social distancing guidelines without facial coverings. Investigators entered the restaurant to find an additional twenty customers lined up for drinks at the bar, in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020.On August 8, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed fifteen patrons standing and consuming alcohol directly in front of the premises. The owner, present at the time of the inspection, claimed he could not control the crowd; however, investigators noted that extremely loud music outside with flashing lights were encouraging patrons to linger and congregate. Investigators also documented five employees without facial coverings.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed fifteen patrons drinking and congregating in front of the premises, ignoring social distancing guidelines - most without facial coverings. There were ten chairs set up set up for outdoor service without tables, and the premises' owner was observed not wearing a facial covering.On August 8, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons standing and drinking without facial coverings outside the premises and confirmed that the location was operating a bar-type service, selling drinks to multiple patrons without substantial food.On August 8, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons standing on the sidewalk outside bar, most without facial coverings, drinking and smoking hookah illegally, while congregating and mingling.On August 8, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed extremely loud music coming from the premises, encouraging approximately twenty patrons to congregate and drink in front of the establishment, while ignoring social distancing guidelines and without facial coverings. Investigators documented four employees without facial coverings, including three members of the kitchen staff and a manager. Investigators also noted fourteen patrons lined up waiting for table service after the 11:00 p.m. curfew for outside dining in New York City.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty-five patrons without facial coverings sitting, standing, and kneeling around tables pushed together under a small tent, ignoring social distancing guidelines. Inside the restaurant, investigators observed eight patrons - including two who were seated - eating and drinking, which has been illegal since March 16, 2020.On August 3, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed several patrons inside the premises drinking at the bar and playing pool with no food being served. When investigators entered, fifteen patrons immediately exited the premises with alcoholic beverages.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately fourteen patrons inside the premises drinking, including two at the bar and four dancing. In addition, three employees were observed without facial coverings. Outside, five patrons were standing and drinking without facial coverings.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed several patrons seated at tables inside the restaurant eating and drinking in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order in place since March 16, 2020.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least 13 patrons without facial coverings standing the outside bar, congregating and mingling. Investigators also noted patrons served drinks at an outdoor table without food.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed two patrons eating and drinking inside the premises and two others standing at the bar consuming alcohol. In addition, three patrons and two employees were observed without facial coverings and ignoring social distancing guidelines.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed two patrons inside the restaurant drinking alcohol and several employees, including the manager, without facial coverings. Six patrons were also observed standing in front of the premises ignoring social distancing guidelines.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed ten patrons standing, drinking, and congregating under a tent outside the premises, ignoring social distancing guidelines. The owner, who was present at the time of the inspection, and several of his employees were not wearing facial coverings. In addition, NYPD officers recovered illegal fireworks inside the premises and issued a summons.On August 7, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed several patrons outside, congregating, standing, and consuming alcohol, presumably while waiting for seating. Additionally, numerous tables were arranged indoors in order to provide dining during a rainstorm.On August 6, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the restaurant selling alcohol for consumption on the premises and 'to go' with just a 0.5-ounce package of oyster crackers - in flagrant violation of state requirements that substantial food be served to limit mingling in bars. Investigators documented six customers being served at a walk up bar at an outside window, approximately seventeen patrons drinking on the premises with only crackers, and another patron ordering two margaritas served with straws and no food, who then proceeded to walk across the street and get in a car.On August 6, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed multiple patrons gathered outside the restaurant, ignoring social distancing guidelines, standing and drinking from open containers in full view of the restaurant's manager.On August 6, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed multiple patrons gathered outside the restaurant without facial coverings, with music blasting from a speaker encouraging patrons to congregate. Four patrons were seen standing and consuming alcohol without facial coverings near the outdoor dining area and two employees were observed without facial coverings.On August 6, after warning the premises earlier that evening regarding employees wearing facial coverings and patrons walking up and ordering from the bar, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force returned to find four patrons standing and consuming alcohol, two patrons inside ordering drinks without food from the bar, and kitchen staff without facial coverings.On August 7, the New York City Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the state's multi-agency task force at this establishment approximately 12:30 a.m. - well past the 11 p.m. NYC curfew. Investigators found the restaurant operating as a nightclub and hookah lounge with a live DJ, documenting numerous patrons ignoring social distancing with lines of customers congregating in front of the premises without facial coverings, at least twenty patrons consuming alcohol indoors under a fixed roof, and no receipts for food purchases. The inspection identified thirty-three significant fire and life safety violations, with the NYC Sheriff's Office issuing seven criminal court summonses.On August 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed multiple patrons gathered outside the restaurant ignoring social distancing guidelines, standing and drinking. In addition, investigators found a walk-up bar service selling drinks without food, and two employees - including the owner - without facial coverings. When investigators spoke with the owner, she insisted she does not have to wear a facial covering in her own establishment, in direct violation of the Governor's orders.On July 31, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force could hear excessively loud music as they approached the premises, observing a security guard without a facial covering and six patrons drinking on an unlicensed parking lot converted into a nightclub. Investigators report the restaurant was essentially operating as a hookah lounge with a live DJ, serving alcohol without any food in the kitchen, and with five employees - in addition to a DJ and hookah server - without facial coverings.On August 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force found the premises doors locked, with the curtains drawn and a sign obstructing the view inside. Investigators were able to enter the premises when an employee removing trash - including liquor bottles - opened the front door. Inside, investigators documented four patrons drinking indoors at the bar without food being served and a bartender in close proximity to the patrons without a facial covering.On August 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons dining inside the restaurant, which has been illegal since March 16, 2020. Investigators also noted approximately ten patrons without facial coverings walking through the interior of the restaurant onto the back patio.At approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 5th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed multiple patrons walking around and drinking at an outside bar, kitchen staff without facial coverings, and management serving patrons alcohol without food. After initially attempting to pass off falsified receipts with food orders, the manager admitted he had fabricated them and that the venue was running a bar service. Despite being caught with multiple violations earlier that evening, the premises continued to operate and when investigators returned two hours later, they found approximately 100 patrons crammed into the location. Investigators contacted the Freeport Police Department and, when police arrived, they found sixty-nine patrons standing shoulder to shoulder at the crowded outside bar, drinking and ignoring social distancing.On August 4, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed six patrons at three separate tables eating and drinking inside, in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders which do not permit indoor service in NYC.On August 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed seven patrons being served inside the premises - which is prohibited in New York City - from a bartender without a facial covering.On July 31, investigators observed eight patrons standing in front of the premises, in addition to four employees - including the manager - without facial coverings. Loud music was playing outside, encouraging patrons to congregate and cars to double park in front of the establishment, with investigators documenting a server, who was not wearing a mask, delivering beverages to one of the parked cars without food. Investigators also documented three patrons inside the premises, one drinking alcohol and two smoking hookah.On August 2, investigators observed an overcrowded nightclub-like atmosphere directly in front of the premises, with music blasting, numerous patrons blocking the sidewalk, drinking, mingling, standing, and ignoring social distancing guidelines. In addition, a security guard was observed without a facial covering.On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 15 patrons drinking and smoking hookah in a shed constructed in the rear yard of the premises. The restaurant had no food service at the time of the inspection, with investigators also documenting three employees without facial coverings.On July 24 NYPD officers observed approximately 150-200 patrons in front of and inside of the premises at 1:30 a.m., in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Orders and past the 11 p.m. curfew for outside dining in New York City. The NYPD reports they have issued numerous warnings to the establishment, with the restaurant requiring constant police presence during the weekends.