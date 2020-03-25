coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Local restaurants in Queens volunteer to prepare meals throughout the city

By
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Volunteers and local restaurants in Queens are preparing thousands of meals that will be distributed to the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Food being made at the Sikh Center Temple in Queens Village is a common sight as free meals are always served.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic grows, volunteers are now gloved and masked up to prepare meals for tens of thousands in the city as they deal with quarantine, isolation and lack of money.

When the Director of United Sikhs, Hardial Singh, got the call from the city's Office of Emergency Management, he stepped up to the plate by gathering ingredients and help.

In total, 55 volunteers, with families of their own, are giving their time. Their goal is to serve 30,000 carefully packaged vegetarian meals by the end of this week.

The city has already decided who will get the meals to ensure no family goes hungry, especially during a time with so much uncertainty and anxiety.

Approximately 18,000 of those meals are being delivered Thursday morning alone.

How long these meals continue to be served will depend on the need.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityqueens villagequeenscoronavirus new york cityhealthnypdfdnyfoodcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Banks, mortgage companies helping customers amid COVID-19 crisis
MTA going virtual to conduct business across broad transit system
COVID-19 testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
East End leaders to NYC residents: Do not come here
Show More
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Connecticut COVID-19 cases spike to 875, 19 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites in need of critical equipment to operate
Dozens more NYPD, FDNY members are sick with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News