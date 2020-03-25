Coronavirus News: Local restaurants in Queens volunteer to prepare meals throughout the city

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Volunteers and local restaurants in Queens are preparing thousands of meals that will be distributed to the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic.Food being made at the Sikh Center Temple in Queens Village is a common sight as free meals are always served.But as the COVID-19 pandemic grows, volunteers are now gloved and masked up to prepare meals for tens of thousands in the city as they deal with quarantine, isolation and lack of money.When the Director of United Sikhs, Hardial Singh, got the call from the city's Office of Emergency Management, he stepped up to the plate by gathering ingredients and help.In total, 55 volunteers, with families of their own, are giving their time. Their goal is to serve 30,000 carefully packaged vegetarian meals by the end of this week.The city has already decided who will get the meals to ensure no family goes hungry, especially during a time with so much uncertainty and anxiety.Approximately 18,000 of those meals are being delivered Thursday morning alone.How long these meals continue to be served will depend on the need.