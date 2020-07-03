Reopen News: Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend

The line was a good half-hour long by 10:30 on Friday morning.
The sand, while socially distanced, was filling up fast.
"As long as we keep our big blankets around - we bring the big blankets on purpose," said one beachgoer.
As for the water, it was looking calm, but that has not been the case in recent days. Just 2 weeks ago, about a half a mile away, lifeguards from the Town of Hempstead saved 5 people from dangerous rip currents.
"They were extremely panicked. They think they're going to die, never been in a situation like this in their life," lifeguard Harrison Weitz said.
Much to think about, but the sun and sand are worth the effort for most.
"So people are coming early. The beach access is limited to town and Nassau residents right now," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.
If the beach is not for you, county pools were also opening for the holiday weekend.
