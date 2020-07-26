Reopen News: Long Island beaches reach maximum capacity, close

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Several Long Island beaches were already at or near capacity before noon Sunday as temperatures were again expected to soar into the 90s, officials said.Robert Moses State Park was closed to additional visitors by 9:45 a.m. and Jones Beach was filled by noon, according to George Gorman Jr., regional director of the state's Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.Lido Beach West also reached maximum capacity, officials said.Gorman recommended Heckscher State Park in East Islip, which had light attendance as of Sunday morning.