Long Island nurse surprised with drive-by baby shower

MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a big surprise for an expecting mother on Long Island.

A nurse was the center of a drive-by baby shower in Merrick. Rolling down Foxglove Road with a police escort, dozens of family members and friends lined up bumper to bumper, at least six feet apart, waiting to make sure this was a baby shower to remember.

Mom-to-be, Katie Sobey Rodriguez, even under her mask was all smiles as she took it all in under the tent in the front yard piling up with gifts.

"We both have a lot of family and friends, and it's nice they all came out under the circumstances," said Rodriguez.

The surprise baby shower for Rodriguez and her husband, Juan was organized by her eight sister - Rodriguez is the youngest of 13 brothers and sisters.

"It was very overwhelming, because you're very thankful and happy, but at the same time sad that you couldn't do a traditional shower," she said.

However, it was one they won't forget - Rodriguez, a nurse practitioner, and her husband, a nurse, do not know whether they are having a boy or a girl, but it will be the 19th grandchild in the growing family.

