Coronavirus News: Family speaks out as father recovers from COVID-19 after spending 17 days on ventilator

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man from Scarsdale is recovering after spending 17 days on a ventilator and now his family is speaking out to give others hope.The man's wife, Maria Amoretti, spoke with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, and said at first she didn't know if her husband would live to see their 30th anniversary.She said instead, she was getting ready for a funeral.Victor Amoretti, 54, has a history of health issues. About three weeks ago, he got sick, and within a few days was in White Plains Hospital and on a ventilator.Nobody in the family could be with him because of the possible exposure.Days turned into a week on the ventilator -- and then two. The news was relentlessly grim.As officials have repeatedly pointed out, the longer someone is on a ventilator, the less likely they are to come off.However, after 17 days, Victor seemed to stabilize and doctors decided to take him off the ventilator.All of Maria's prayers, all her sleepless nights and anguish-filled days, had come down to that crucial moment.Within a day, Maria was able to talk to her husband for the first time in 18 days.She said that's when she finally broke down and went through the motions.Victor was soon transferred to a rehab center where he's doing much better.Victor and Maria will celebrate their 30th anniversary together after all.She said she wanted to share their story to let others know there are people who are surviving and beating COVID-19.