coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC's goal is to vaccinate 5 million by June, Javits Center site begins 24/7 mode

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's goal is to fully vaccinate 5 million New Yorkers by June.

That's what Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday afternoon during a celebration of a new vaccination site in the Bronx.

"Bronx is going to help lead the way, lead the way in the recovery of New York City," he said.

When the Co-Op City site reaches full strength, de Blasio says 1,000 will be vaccinated every day in the community.

"What a difference maker that will be," he said.

According to the mayor, Co-Op City is one of the first places to do homebound senior vaccinations.

"Now that we have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we can reach our homebound seniors," he said.

50 homebound seniors have already been vaccinated already in Co-Op City.

The number of New Yorkers vaccinated is now over 3 million.

Early Saturday morning, the Javits Center had begun accepting appointments around the clock in an effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the vaccination efforts in New York City.


The state-run vaccination facility went into 24-hour mode.

Made possible by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved last Saturday, doses began to arrive in New York during the week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one-shot only, making it easier to get people rapidly vaccinated.

Many were fortunate to snag an appointment Saturday morning.

Also, there was promising news from the mayor as he's set to make an announcement about high schools - and when they could return to in-person learning - sometime next week.

The news comes as positivity rates in the area continue to slowly decline.

Middle schools returned last week.

The mayor says the goal is to have all students back for in-person learning, full-day instruction, five days a week for the start of the next school year in September.

ALSO READ | NYPD bodycam shows domestic violence suspect ambushing officers in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released body camera footage Friday of a November 2020 shooting that shows the suspect in a domestic violence case entering a home in Queens and opening fire on two office



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthjacob javits centerhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Concerns of case increase with state relaxing restrictions
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 million now vaccinated daily in U.S.
Neighborhood Eats: Unique outdoor dining experience at Dr. Clark
COVID Vaccine Updates: Brazil entering worst phase of crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Child critically injured after being hit by FDNY truck
COVID Updates: Concerns of case increase with state relaxing restrictions
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence
18-year-old buys very first lotto ticket, wins $25,000
Twitter is testing an 'undo' option after sending tweets
Ocean City amusement park damaged by fire set to reopen
Show More
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
Video: Gunman seen shooting inside NYC store, 1 injured
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Police investigate pepper spraying of mother near toddler
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
More TOP STORIES News