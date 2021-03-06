Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC's goal is to vaccinate 5 million by June, Javits Center site begins 24/7 mode

That's what Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday afternoon during a celebration of a new vaccination site in the Bronx.
"Bronx is going to help lead the way, lead the way in the recovery of New York City," he said.
When the Co-Op City site reaches full strength, de Blasio says 1,000 will be vaccinated every day in the community.
"What a difference maker that will be," he said.
According to the mayor, Co-Op City is one of the first places to do homebound senior vaccinations.
"Now that we have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we can reach our homebound seniors," he said.
50 homebound seniors have already been vaccinated already in Co-Op City.
The number of New Yorkers vaccinated is now over 3 million.
Early Saturday morning, the Javits Center had begun accepting appointments around the clock in an effort to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
The state-run vaccination facility went into 24-hour mode.
Made possible by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved last Saturday, doses began to arrive in New York during the week.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one-shot only, making it easier to get people rapidly vaccinated.
Many were fortunate to snag an appointment Saturday morning.
Also, there was promising news from the mayor as he's set to make an announcement about high schools - and when they could return to in-person learning - sometime next week.
The news comes as positivity rates in the area continue to slowly decline.
Middle schools returned last week.
The mayor says the goal is to have all students back for in-person learning, full-day instruction, five days a week for the start of the next school year in September.
ALSO READ | NYPD bodycam shows domestic violence suspect ambushing officers in Queens
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question