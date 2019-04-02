Health & Fitness

Measles count in United Sates this year already exceeds total count of 2018

EMBED <>More Videos

The total measles count in US this year already surpassed 2018 count.

NEW YORK -- The number of U.S. measles cases through the first three months of this year have surpassed the count for all of 2018, health officials say.

There have been 387 cases through March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. There were 372 last year.

The numbers are preliminary, and may change. But the 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported.

This year's numbers have been driven by outbreaks in several states, including New York, California, Illinois, Texas, and Washington.

Most people who get measles have not been vaccinated. In the U.S., most outbreaks are sparked by travelers who picked up the virus in countries where measles is more common. Nearly 83,000 people contracted measles in Europe in 2018, the highest number in a decade, according to the World Health Organization.

The measles vaccine is 97% effective, according to the CDC.

Measles is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it is extremely contagious.

For most people, measles is miserable but not life-threatening. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and a rash all over the body. However, a very small fraction of people get much sicker, and can suffer complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Also, measles can cause pregnant women to deliver prematurely.

There have been three measles-related deaths reported in the U.S. since 2000, including two in 2003 and one in 2015.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthvaccinesmeasles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chanel Lewis found guilty in murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano
3 hurt when ambulance jumps curb, hits storefront in Manhattan
Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano Bridge
New York State Lottery: Watch the drawing at 11:21pm
Long Island teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
NYPD traffic car slams into multiple vehicles in Queens
Show More
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
NYC drug bust nets 77 pounds of heroin, fentanyl mix; 2 charged
Man who broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home pleads guilty
NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
More TOP STORIES News