Reopen NYC: Movie theaters reopen with restrictctions after long COVID shutdown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Nearly a year after being closed, movie theaters across New York City have the green-light to reopen.The much-anticipated reopening of course comes with changes due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.Those changes include a 25% capacity limit, and no more than 50 people in any given theater.NYC is one of the last places in the country to reopen theaters.The industry has been begging for help for months, from small mom-and-pop theaters to the big, multiplex chains.In fact, AMC nearly went bankrupt last year as many movie studios moved their premieres to streaming platforms instead.Now, the company's CEO says in a statement, "Governor Cuomo's announcement that movie theatres can reopen in New York City ....is another important step towards restoring the health of the movie theatre industry and of our company."Despite today's reopening, the outlook for movie theaters is mixed.Some studios are staying with the practice, adopted over the last year, of releasing movies on streaming platforms and bypassing theaters entirely.That includes the "Coming to America" sequel premiering today on one platform.Other movies, however, are returning to the big screen in addition to streaming online, including Raya and the Last Dragon from abc7ny's parent company, Disney.