Coronavirus Update New York City: MTA launches living memorial to honor transit workers lost to COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA have lost 136 employees to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and on Monday, they launched a living memorial to honor them.The engaging visual memorial honors those heroes who dedicated their lives to moving New Yorkers through the city and region.Built around photographs shared by family members, the memorial was designed by MTA Arts & Design, at the request of Interim President of MTA New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg."The pandemic has marked an unimaginably challenging and painful time at New York City Transit," Feinberg said. "Today marks the next step in our ongoing efforts to honor the colleagues, friends and family members who were taken from us too soon. These men and women were the heroes of the transit system - conductors, bus and train operators, cleaners - but they were also mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters. We think of them daily and we continue to mourn them with their friends and families."It is entitled "TRAVELS FAR" after a poem by Tracy K. Smith, former U.S. Poet Laureate, that was commissioned for the project and will appear in multiple languages at stations.The online version is accompanied by an original score of the same name by composer Christopher Thompson, which was also commissioned for the memorial.Officials say the special tribute involved many people in various disciplines including New York City Transit liaisons to the family, and in-house talent from marketing, web and digital content teams."COVID-19 has been a devastating scourge on our entire country and, tragically, that includes the MTA's workforce," said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye. "We quickly made sure that those families who lost an MTA worker to COVID were taken care of financially, but the launch of today's memorial is aimed at personalizing the legacies of those who died during the pandemic. It is a moving tribute to the members of our heroic workforce who lost their lives and we will continue to make sure those who perished are not forgotten."The memorial will appear as an eight-minute video running on 138 three-panel digital screens at 107 subway stations starting Monday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 7.The video will play twice consecutively three times per day, at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and is available to view on a website featuring the memorial and portraits.