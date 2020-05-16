coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City launched its new effort Saturday to limit crowding in parks and other areas where people gather.

The city is deploying 2,260 Social Distancing Ambassadors and Supervisors to help set parameters and provide guidance.

NYPD is limiting access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46, and are monitoring Domino Park in Williamsburg, where circles have been painted on the ground as social distancing guidelines.

Enhanced Parks patrols were also planned in the Rockaways, Coney Island and Orchard Beach.

The city is also working with community partners to educate New Yorkers, and encourage and distribute face coverings.

Absent a serious danger to the public, NYPD will not take enforcement action for failing to wear face-covering.

