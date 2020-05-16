Coronavirus News: New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks

The city is deploying 2,260 Social Distancing Ambassadors and Supervisors to help set parameters and provide guidance.
NYPD is limiting access to Sheep Meadow in Central Park and Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46, and are monitoring Domino Park in Williamsburg, where circles have been painted on the ground as social distancing guidelines.
Enhanced Parks patrols were also planned in the Rockaways, Coney Island and Orchard Beach.
The city is also working with community partners to educate New Yorkers, and encourage and distribute face coverings.
Absent a serious danger to the public, NYPD will not take enforcement action for failing to wear face-covering.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address