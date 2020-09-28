Reopening New Jersey: New mobile lab in Paterson offers COVID testing around the clock

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6624225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brooklyn is a major contributor in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases statewide, Governor Cuomo said on Monday. Orange and Rockland counties are also areas of concern.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6254491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The city of Paterson is preparing plans for a possible influx of COVID-19 cases during the colder months.Mayor Andre Sayegh and Paterson Health Commissioner Dr. Paul Persaud made the announcement on Monday.Paterson has not seen a spike in cases and they want to keep it that way.On Sunday, only five new cases were reported and the highest daily numbers in recent weeks have been less than 20 -- so the city's plan is an effort to continue to crush the curve.Part of the plan includes a mobile testing unit that will be available day and night. The unit will move throughout the city with a goal of administering a COVID test to as many people as possible.The self-swab testing will head into every ward in the city to make it easier for Paterson residents to get tested.The mobile unit will start going out on Oct. 5 and will move around each day, except on Sunday, when it will offer testing to anyone - including residents with or without insurance.The mobile unit will operate late evening hours to make it available for those who work during the day.Paterson has been exceptional when it comes to contact tracing and they want to keep the ball rolling in the same direction.New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was supposed to attend the announcement but had to make an adjustment because of the growing number of cases in both Ocean and Monmouth counties.The cases among young people are on the rise in Central Jersey and also in Lakewood following mass gatherings over Labor Day Weekend.Sports activities are also leading to the increase. Ocean County alone accounted for over 30 percent of the state's increases on Saturday.