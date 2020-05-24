coronavirus new york

New York Times devotes Sunday's front page to long list of coronavirus victims

NEW YORK -- The New York Times has devoted Sunday's entire front page to a long list of names of people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The names and brief descriptions culled from obituaries from around the country fill six columns under the headline "U.S. Deaths Near 100,000, an Incalculable Loss," with a subheadline reading: "They Were Not Simply Names on a List. They Were Us."

The all-text list takes the place of the usual articles, photographs and graphics in an effort to convey the vastness and variety of lives lost, according to Simone Landon, assistant editor of the graphics desk.

A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University says more than 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

Tom Bodkin, chief creative officer of The Times, said he did not remember any front pages without images, though there have been pages with only graphics, during his 40 years at the newspaper.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalabc7ny instagramvictimscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LI brewery recognizing acts of kindness with 'Toast your Hero' initiative
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
First-ever Bethpage Virtual Air Show takes place this weekend
NYC council differs from mayor, recommends beaches be open for swimming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
NYC council differs from mayor, recommends beaches be open for swimming
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
LI brewery recognizing acts of kindness with 'Toast your Hero' initiative
Mystic Pizza is first CT eatery to add outdoor dining under special permit
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Show More
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Kitten born with two faces named Biscuits and Gravy
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
More TOP STORIES News